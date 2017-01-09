Ashington’s best win of the season in defeating Bishop Auckland

Ashington delivered an outstanding win against fourth placed Bishop Auckland on Saturday.

They were behind to a penalty after only two minutes but soon levelled the scores with a Jarvis kick.

Bishop fought back strongly after being put under pressure and had a good ten-minute spell before taking the lead with a converted try from a five-metre scrum.

The visitors bounced straight back and from an excellent lineout take by Moffatt, prop Ricky Gibson drove over for his first try for the first XV. Jarvis converted from wide out to level the scores at 10-10.

Both sides had opportunities to take the lead before half-time, both Harrigan and Weeks coming to Ashington’s rescue with good work, whilst in attack a strong 40-metre run by centre Nathan Whitworth on the stroke of half-time was only stopped by a high tackle five metres short of the line, the resultant penalty just going wide.

Ashington lost hard tackling centre Mitchell Brown just after the interval.

The reshuffle seemed to increase Ashington’s determination and a sweeping move featuring a strong run by Harrigan, resulted in a penalty for deliberate knock on when Ashington were certain to score. From the penalty winger Josh Weeks crashed over in the corner for a try to give Ashington a 15-10 lead.

The visitors deservedly extended their advantage to with ten minutes to go with a Jarvis penalty.

The home side scored with the final play of the match but it was too little too late as Ashington won 18-17.

This was probably Ashington’s best win of the season and it was hard to choose a man of the match. The lineout with Moffatt, Dickinson and hooker Pritchard was outstanding, the scrum was at times under pressure but dug in and the defence full of grit and determination.

On Saturday Ashington are at home to Seaton Carew, kick-off 2.15pm.