Ashington well beaten as Rockcliff run in six tries

Ashington suffered a heavy defeat at home on Saturday as Rockcliff ran in six tries.

In a hugely disappointing first half, a depleted Ashington, without several key players, conceded four tries to turn around at half-time 22 points to nil down.

Two missed tackles by fly-half Jarvis cost Ashington the first two tries, with Rockcliff adding a third from short range after 30 minutes and then their bonus point fourth try on the stroke of hal- time with a lucky bounce from a kick ahead.

Ashington’s only bright spot came from a Ryan Dodds run that set up a lineout deep in the Rockclliff 22, only for Ashington to lose the resultant lineout, enabling Rockcliff to clear.

Ashington started the second half with much more conviction and a charging run by skipper Newman was stopped eight metres short of the try line, before Rockcliff extended their lead to 29-0 with a well taken try near the posts.

Dodds and Nichol combined well in a break down the left wing, and after a period of Ashington pressure second row Harrigan crashed over from five metres out for a try under the posts converted by Elliot.

Ashington continued to compete well and a strong run by Tuck out of defence was followed up with a break by Jarvis who was well supported by Nichol who took the return pass at full pace 35 metres out but was hauled down just short of the try line.

Ashington then committed suicide by throwing the ball about near their own try line, enabling Rockcliff to add a final try from a missed pass.

Ashington will be looking for an improved performance in their final game of the season at home to Whitby Saturday, April 22.

Ashington seconds, who have had a great season, lost 36-22 to Whitley Bay Rockcliff seconds in the second team county cup final, but they still have a chance of winning their league.