Blyth extend unbeaten league run to five games

Blyth RFC 17-3 Hartlepool

Although perhaps not Blyth’s best performance of the season the young team stuck at the task and extended their unbeaten run to five games and currently sit second in the table one point behind the league leaders.

The first 10 minutes were fairly even with neither side creating chances but Blyth broke the deadlock when captain Rose got the touch down following a good forward drive, converted by the home fly half.

The home side increased their lead when Reece collected an excellent cross kick to score in the corner. Hartlepool had some good spells but the Blyth defence was outstanding and they never looked like scoring tries.

Midway through the second half another forward drive released the ball to the backs for Bradwell to score Blyths third try increasing the lead to 17 points. Despite several chances the hosts couldnt manage the vital 4th try and therefor missing out on the bonus point. In the final minutes Hartlepool scored a consolation penalty to leave the final score 17 - 3 to Blyth