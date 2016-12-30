Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club members represent UK in competition

Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club had athletes selected to represent the RLSSUK in the Orange Cup in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

The team was Beth Little, captain Beth and Cadie Chandler, James Wells, Lauren Gordon, Rhiannah McCourt and they travelled with Linda Taylor who managed the team.

After two days of competition and some great performances they all did very well with some excellent personal best times.

Wells, 15, was the youngest member of the team with his colleagues 16 and 17-years-old.

Together the team had two excellent relay swims to help them finish fourth in an open age group but as top juniors and with two British records in the 4x50m obstacle relay and 4x50m medley relay.