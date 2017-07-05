Bronze medal for volleyball

Bedlingtonshire Community High School are proud to announce that their U13 girl’s volleyball team took home the bronze medal at the Northumberland Games representing the Bedlington/Blyth area.

The U13 boys team finished in sixth place. This is a very impressive feat given that the students participating had not previously played volleyball outside of their PE lessons.

The students had a limited amount of practice time due to space, availability and weather conditions.

Even with the odds against them, both teams did wonderfully and had some great rallies and made fantastic plays.