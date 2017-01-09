Brown defies icy wind to lead home field at Blyth Running Club event

Blyth Running Club recently held the second race in its Winter Series of five handicap races around a 2.5-mile course on the Riverside Trading Estate.

On a cold night with an icy wind, 40 runners took part. Simon Sellars and Lynn Munro were the first away, and then it was a steady stream until the last three of Josh Fiddaman, Ellis Hetherington and Jake Jansen were set off.

First back was Peter Brown, running much better than in the first race, while in second was Ian Baxter and third went to Ray Carmody.

Half of the field recorded slower times than in race one. Jake Jansen set the fastest time on the night, closely followed by Ellis Hetherington. Leanne Herron was again the fastest lady.

The runners thanked the marshals and timekeepers who ensured that the event went off smoothly.

Blyth are always looking for new members. Club secretary Ralph Dickinson said: “Joining a club like this keeps you fit and it is always better to run with friends in a group.

“You get to socialise with friends, as well as do exercise, which is great.

“We want people of all abilities to come along and join us. We have groups, from beginners to more experienced runners. Nobody gets left behind at training sessions.

“Our Club coaches can advise and help anybody who is planning to run the Great North Run or one of the many races in the area. We also have club handicap races so everyone can compete together.

“We meet twice a week and would love to have new members come along. Even if someone hasn’t trained for years, now could be the time to get back involved.”

Club nights are Monday and Wednesday and they meet at Blyth Sports Centre at 6.45pm. For more information email enquiries@blythrunningclub.co.uk or call (01670) 362668.