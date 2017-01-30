Close games all round in Blyth Valley Pool Association leagues

The Blyth Valley Pool Association, sponsored by Breakers Pool Bar and Blyth Comrades Club, this week saw four matches finish level while the remaining scores were also close 7-5 matches bar one.

With Irish A on a bye week, Comrades B were able to narrow their lead in the Super League.

In the Premier, Breakers D closed the gap on Side Club at the top, and they face each other next week.

Super League

Bedlington Station 5 Comrades B 7

Bedlington Station took the opening three frames with some quality shot-making. Comrades B took the next two to close the gap and then took the second set of singles 3-2 to tie the match at 5-5.The visitors took their first opportunity in both the scotch doubles to secure a 7-5 away win. Gary Wilson was three from three on the night for Comrades with teammates Steven Foggett and John Laird chipping in with two from three. Jason Watson and Andrew Robertson were the star players for Station with two singles wins each. Comrades’ 11th win of the season keeps them second on 119 points, whilst Bedlington Station hold third on 102 points.

Comrades A 5 Breakers F 7

Breakers F recorded a fourth win of the season that keeps them sixth on 84 points. Comrades A remain tenth on 74 points. Daniel Haldane was the home team’s star player with two from two.

Seahorse B 6 Sports D 6

The first of four draws in this week’s fixtures was Seahorse B’s first of the season, but it was Sports D’s fifth. The result does not change places in the table and Seahorse B remain fourth on 94 points, whilst Sports D stay in ninth on 77 points.

Wharton Arms 6 Seahorse A 6

Wharton Arms maintain the highest placing of teams promoted from last season in fifth on 90 points following their fourth tied match of the season. Seahorse A are eighth on 79 points after also recording their fourth draw of the campaign. The match could have went to the home team but a number of in-offs on the black cost them dearly. There were three players with a 100 per cent record from their three frames. Seahorse A captain Kevin Barker, Wharton’s Freddy Chambers and Kevin Brock, who did not pot one black on the night, were all three from three.

Premier League

Breakers B 6 Breakers C 6

The first of two Breakers derby saw the B and C teams unable to be separated after 12 frames. Breakers C are fourth on 104 points, Breakers B a place behind on 94 points but with a game in hand on their rivals. The B team edged the first set 3-2 only for the C team to return the favour in the second before they split the doubles with the B team taking the final frame. Paul Jobson was the man of the match with three from three including a break and dish. B team captain Glenn Brooke was also 100 per cent with two from two. Chris Scott and James Stewart both chipped in with a brace of points each.

Breakers E 5 Breakers D 7

Another close derby match saw the promotion chasing D team just edge out Breakers E with the narrowest of victories. The result keeps Breakers D second on 110 points after recording their 11th win in 15 games. Breakers E are ninth on 72 points. The match was close all the way with the D team edging the first set 3-2 only for the E team to take the second 3-2. The D team secured the match by taking both doubles frames. Andrew Cunningham was the man of the match with three from three, whilst Adam Strake was also 100 per cent with two from two for the D team.

Kings B 6 Side Club 6

The draw was Side Club’s third of the campaign, and despite the scoreline they remain top with 117 points, which gives them a seven-point lead over Breakers D, who have a game in hand on the leaders. Kings B are still in the title race with 106 points. The match was close all the way with Kings taking the first set 3-2 only for Side Club to tie the match at 5-5 after taking the second set 3-2. Kings took the first scotch doubles but were pegged back yet again as the visitors took the final frame of the night. Kings’ Vince Palmer produced a highlight of the night with a break and dish. Side Club’s Ronnie Smith took the man of the match honours with a hat-trick of wins, teammate Phil Chadwick was also 100 per cent with two singles wins. The visitors’ Gary Schulz was two from three.

South Beach 8 Phoenix 4

South Beach recorded their biggest win of the week with an 8-4 home win over Phoenix. South Beach are seventh on 89 points in a close competitive mid-table battle. BVPA new boys Phoenix are tenth on 55 points, but are gaining more experience which will hold them in good stead for the future. Man of the match honours were shared between Steven Campbell and new recruit Phil Gairloch, who both recorded a hat-trick of wins on the night. John Blakey was the visitors’ star man with two from three.