Decisions go against Blyth as Ponteland take points at Plessey Road

Blyth RFC entertained Ponteland at Plessey Road on Saturday and the two sides could not have been more different in terms of results in the first half of the season.

Pont sit top of the league with Blyth near the foot of the table. However, the new impetus from the home side was much to the fore and Blyth dominated the first half to lead by three points to nil at half-time with the forwards dominating the visitors.

But in the second half saw Ponteland show why they are top of the league with dangerous runs from their pacy backs.

From a sweeping move the visitors scored a fine try to take the score to 10-3.

The home side hit back almost immediately with a good try from a scrum close to the line, Wayne Davies crashing over.

For some time the score board did not move, with both sides giving everything they could, but decisions by the officials turned the game as three players were sin binned.

But the contest was far from a confrontational encounter, and some decisions late on gave the initiative to the visitors who kicked two penalties and scored a controversial try late on to secure the win with a flattering 23-8 scoreline.

Blyth turned in by far their best performance of the season and the consensus was that they deserved some points from the game.

On Saturday Blyth are at Sedgefield, and with the introduction of another couple of senior players they are confident they will start they will get back to winning ways and kick start the season.

Players are advised that training is Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, with specialist positional coaches booked to support sessions in the coming weeks.

Blyth first team squad showed off their new club sponsors for 2017 before the Ponteland game. Stratstone Land Rover and Kirkland Heating and Plumbing have agreed to support the club going forward with sponsorship of new strips and warm-up kit.