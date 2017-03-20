Entries for Blyth 10k

On Sunday, April 9, Blyth Running Club will be holding the Transped Blyth Valley 10k.

The race will start at Blyth Quayside at 10am and walkers and cyclists using the beach path should be aware that the runners will be running along the path from about 10.10am but hopefully they will not be too inconvenienced.

With over 500 finishers last year, the club have had to introduce a limit to the number of entries that can be accepted and this is 600.

The closing date is Monday, April 3. Entry forms are available at Blyth Sports Centre or online at www.blythrunningclub.org.uk or at www.race-results.co.uk/results/2017