First time competitor Ford wins latest Blyth Running Club Winter Series run

Blyth Running Club recently held the third race in their Winter Series, five handicap races held around a 2.5-mile course on the Riverside Trading Estate.

With more than 50 runners turning out on a cool, slightly breezy Wednesday evening, first back was first-timer Liam Ford with a time much quicker than anticipated.

He had a commanding lead over second placed Aynsley Herron while Craig Harmon finished third.

Fastest finisher on the night and setting the fastest time so far in the series was Ellis Hetherington in a time of 13:17. Claire Calverley was fastest lady with 17:01.

On Sunday, April 9, the club will be holding the Spirit Of The Staithes 10-kilometre run starting at Blyth Quayside at 10am. All finishers will receive a T-shirt.

Walkers and cyclists using the beach path should be aware that the runners will be on the path from about 10.10am but hopefully they will not be too inconvenienced.

With over 500 finishers last year, the club have had to introduce a limit to the number of entries that can be accepted and this is 600.

Entry forms are available at Blyth Sports Centre and other sports centres in the region or online at www.blythrunningclub.org.uk

Entries can also be made online at www.race-results.co.uk/results/2017/

The closing date for entries is Monday, April 3, although entries on the day will be accepted if they have not reached their limit.

Blyth is a well established club and is always on the look-out for new members of all abilities.

Club secretary Ralph Dickinson said: “We have a variety of sessions available from the complete beginner up to seasoned runners.

“We are a very friendly, approachable club and would love to see you at any of our sessions.

“Joining a club like this keeps you fit, you get to socialise and run with friends, which is great.

“We want people of all abilities to come along and join us. We have groups, from beginners to more experienced runners. We also have club handicap races so everyone can compete together.

“We meet twice a week and would love to have new members come along. Even if someone hasn’t trained for years, now could be the time to get back involved.”

Club nights are Monday and Wednesday and they meet at Blyth Sports Centre at 6.45pm. For more information email enquiries@blythrunningclub.org.uk or call (01670) 362668.