Fun in the sun at annual Blyth RFC family game

After the traditional family team Hooky Mat led by Mel Cole, Blyth RFC’s annual family game was played out in bright but blustery conditions in front of a good number of spectators on Saturday and as always, proved to be an entertaining encounter, with plenty of tries for both teams and plenty of missed conversions!

The Allstars, led by Karl Rose, came out of the blocks the fastest with Cliff Brooks getting the first try. Speedy winger Adrian Wray scored his first try of the day after some great footwork and gas.

The family team, captained by Mel Cole, were not about to roll over though as Paul Lewis touched down in the corner for their first try.

It was beginning to become an even game with plenty of solid tackles flying in left, right and centre.

Carrying on from the first two 20 minute quarters, the last two were much the same with further tries from the Allstars coming from Adrian, the ever impressive Steven Long (x2), Luke Osborne, last seasons top try scorer Fraser Tarn-Chapman (x2) and Stu Brown. Another try for the family team came courtesy of Richy Cole.

Windy conditions throughout made kicking a bit of a nightmare and more were missed than scored, but all in all a great day was had by everyone.

Speaking to the media after the game, 1st team coach Scott Robinson, who played scrum half for the family team stated “I’m knackered but at least I didn’t get knocked out”.