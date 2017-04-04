Gemma Harmon wins final Blyth Running Club Winter Series race

Blyth Running Club recently held the final race their popular Winter Series, five handicap races held over the winter months around a 2.5 mile course on the Riverside Trading Estate.

The races are open to all club members and are very popular with Club members.

On another seemingly good night for running nearly 50 runners took to the start line for the fifth and last race in the 2016/17 Winter Series and just over half of the runners set their fastest times so far.

The race was won by Gemma Harmon, who has improved over the series and ran this race over two minutes faster than her first race. In second place was David Falkous, who finished just in front of Graeme Stewart, both setting their fastest times so far. Josh Fiddaman set the fastest time on the night,

just missing the course record by two seconds, while just behind in 12th position was Ellis Hetherington.

These final placings meant that Josh and Ellis finished in joint first place in the final league table, with Lesley Falkous in third position.

On Sunday, April 9, Blyth Running Club will be holding the Transped Blyth Valley 10k.

The race will start at Blyth Quayside at 10am Walkers and cyclists using the beach path should be aware that the runners will be running along the path from about 10:10am but hopefully they will not be too inconvenienced.

This year the number of entries has reached 600 so there will be no entries on the day.

Entry forms are available at Blyth Sports Centre and other sports centres in the region or online at www.blythrunningclub.org.uk.. Entries can also be made online at http://www.race-results.co.uk/results/2017/.

Blyth is a well established club and is always on the look-out for new members of all abilities.

Club Secretary, Ralph Dickinson, said: “We have a variety of sessions available from the complete beginner up to seasoned runners! We are a very friendly approachable club and would love to see you at any of our sessions. Joining a club like this keeps you fit, you get to socialise and run with friends, which is great.

“We want people of all abilities to come along and join us. We have groups, from beginners to more experienced runners. We also have club handicap races so everyone can compete together.

“We meet twice a week and would love to have new members come along. Even if someone hasn’t trained for years, now could be the time to get back involved.”

“We also have a thriving Junior section and provide opportunities for young athletes between the ages of 8 and 17 years to receive coaching in endurance athletics events and also sprints, throws & jumping events. All coaching is by qualified UK Athletics coaches who are trained and have been screened for their suitability for working with young people.

Anybody wanting further information can email enquiries@blythrunningclub.co.uk and somebody will contact them or ring 01670 362668.