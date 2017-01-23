Irish A increase lead in Super League while Newsham regain Premier top spot

The Blyth Valley Pool Association, sponsored by Breakers Pool Bar and Blyth Comrades Club, saw Super League reigning champions Irish A increase their lead at the top of the table, whilst in the Premier League Newsham Side Club regained top spot in a see-saw battle with Breakers D.

Super League

Breakers A 2 Wharton Arms 10

Wharton recorded their first win in five games as they registered their fourth win of the season to go fifth and they are now the highest placed of the promoted teams from the previous season. Breakers A, who were promoted as Premier League champions are sixth on 82 points.

Comrades B 9 Seahorse B 3

Comrades B earned their tenth win of the season with a 9-3 home victory over Seahorse B. Comrades B took the first set of singles 4-1 with Richard Glass taking the visitors’ only point. The second set was a bit closer with Comrades just edging it 3-2 with Andrew Brownlee and Mark Lillico winning points for the visitors. Comrades took both doubles with a sprinkling of luck. Gary Wilson and Kevin McGarry were both three from three for Comrades with John Laird and Steven Foggett chipping in with a brace each. Comrades are second on 112 points and Seahorse B are fourth on 88 points.

Seahorse A 7 Comrades A 5

It was back down to earth for Comrades A after their heroics last week. Seahorse A recorded their first win in six games to move up to eighth in the table with 73 points. Comrades B are tenth on 69 points. In a match with more than its fair share of scrappy games, Seahorse’s Gordon Foster was in top form, recording a three-point haul to take the man of the match honours.

Sports D 1 Irish A 11

Irish A were in devastating form recording their 14th win of the season with an 11-1 win at Sports D. Irish A are in first place on 135 points and have a 23-point advantage over second placed Comrades B. Sports D are ninth on 71 points. Chris Gill and Matt Brannan were both 100 per cent with three from three, and John Wilson was also unbeaten in his two frames. In a high quality match, Jason Ritson, Chris Gill and Matt Brannan all broke and dished in the singles.

Premier League

Irish B 5 Kings B 7

Kings B recorded their ninth win of the season with a narrow 7-5 away win at Irish B. The victory puts them on the 100-point mark in third place and they are only 11 points behind the leaders. Irish B are fifth on 93 points in a very competitive mid-table battle. The match was full of close games apart from another eight-ball clearance from Kevin Sams for Kings B.

Breakers C 8 South Beach 4

Breakers C earned their first home win of the season with an 8-4 victory over the South Beach. Breakers C are fourth on 98 points and South Beach are eighth on 81 points. Breakers C took the first set 4-1, the second set was much closer with the home team edging it 3-2, before the teams shared the doubles. South Beach’s Jonathon Vincent was the man of the match with a hat-trick of wins, Paul Jobson was also 100 per cent with two from two for Breakers C, teammates James Stewart and Chris Scott were both two from three.

Newsham Side Club 8 Breakers E 4

Side Club returned to the peak of the Premier League table with an 8-4 home victory over Breakers E. The win was Side Club’s tenth of the season and they have an 111-point haul so far. Breakers E are ninth on 67 points. Side Club took the first set 4-1, but the second was much closer with the home team edging it 3-2 before the teams shared the spoils in the doubles. Star man for Side Club was Gary Schulz with three from three, Michael Storrar was two from two and Ron Smith had figures of two from three. Breakers E’s top players were James Sayers and Dean Seymour with two from three. Breakers E will be a little disappointed they did not get a few more points on the scoreboard after losing a few close frames.

Phoenix 4 Bank Top 8

Bank Top are seventh on 86 points after recording their sixth win of the season. Phoenix are tenth on 51 points. James Lamb’s eight-ball clearance was the highlight of the match for Phoenix. Mark Gadsby was the visitors’ top player with three from three, teammates Tony Armitage, Rory Mander and Liam Jackson were all two from three.