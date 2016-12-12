Irish A set to head into break at top of BVPA Super League

The Blyth Valley Pool Association, sponsored by Breakers Pool Bar and Blyth Comrades Club, saw teams competing in the penultimate week before the Christmas break.

Irish A are guaranteed to retain top spot over the break after opening up a 19-point lead in the Super League.

In the Premier League, Breakers D have a one point lead over Side Club but have a bye this week and will almost certainly be overtaken.

Super League

Breakers A 8 Seahorse B 4

Breakers A recorded their fifth win of the season with an 8-4 home win against Seahorse B. Breakers captain Gavin Slaughter was two for three on the night, as was teammate Trevor Brewis. Karl Buck was 100% with two from two. Seahorse B’s star players were Ray Erridge and Andrew Brownlee, who were both two from three. Breakers A are sixth on 67 points and have a game in hand on the team above them. Seahorse B remain fourth on 72 points.

Breakers F 4 Irish A 8

Another quality match with three first visit clearances. Irish A took the firsst set 3-2 and then sealed the match by taking the second 4-1. The teams then shared the doubles. Matt Brannan was the man of the match with three from three including a break and dish and a first visit clearance from a dry break. Chris Gill and Gary Spooner were both 100% with two from two. Breakers star player was Dean Reay with two from three. Breakers captain Mark McCann cleared the table following a dry break in the singles. Kevin Little took the other singles for the home team and Lee Cook and Dean Reay won a doubles to earn the team’s fourth point. Irish A maintain top place in the Super League with 104 and more importantly they have a 19-point lead over their nearest rivals. Breakers F are eighth on 59 points.

Seahorse A 4 Bedlington Station 8

Bedlington Station secured their eighth win of the season which saw them close the gap to the Comrades B to one point as they remain in third on 84 points. Seahorse A are seventh on 59 points.

Wharton 4 Comrades B 8

Comrades B took the first set 4-1 and then sealed the match by winning the second 3-2 before the teams shared the doubles. Ray Irving with three from three was the man of the match. James Taylor was also 100% with two for two for the visitors. Steven Foggett also chipped in with two from three. Wharton’s star players were Christopher Stone with two from three including a break and dish in the second set of singles. Freddy Chambers also matched him with two from three including a Hollywood double on the black in the singles. Comrades B are second on 85 points, whilst Wharton Arms remain the highest placed team promoted from the Premier League in fifth on 68 points.

Premier League

Irish B 8 South Beach 4

Irish B’s sixth win of the season sees them in sixth place with 73 points in a competitive mid-table battle. South Beach are eighth on 57 points.

Breakers D 6 Bank Top 6

Jamie Spratt’s three-point haul earned him the man of the match award for Breakers D. Teammates Adam Straker and Andrew Cunningham were both two from three. For Bank Top, Dan Patterson and Tony Armitage were both 100% with two from two, whilst Rory Mander chipped in with two from three. Breakers D take top spot in the Premier table with 89 points, whilst Bank Top are seventh on 71 points.

Breakers C 7 Kings B 5

Breakers C took both singles set 3-2 to put them on the brink of victory. An in-off the black in the first doubles narrowed the lead to one point, but Breakers C rallied to take the last scotch doubles and secure a sixth victory of the season. Mac McPherson was the man of the match with three from three, also 100% was teammate Paul Jobson with two from two, whilst Chris Scott chipped in with two from three. The star players for Kings B were captain Paul Dodds and Vince Palmer with two from three. Breakers C are third on 80 points, whilst Kings B are three points behind in fourth.

Newsham Side Club 2 Breakers B 10

Side Club’s title hopes took a big dent as they were comprehensively beaten by Breakers B. Breakers took the opening singles set 5-0 and then took the second set 4-1 to seal the victory before the teams shared the doubles as Breaker’s B took their fifth win of the season. Cameron Wintrip took the man of the match honours again with three from three, Chris Wilson was also 100% with two from two, whilst teammates Lee Bell and Davey Laidlaw were both two from three. Lee Bells’ break and dish was onw of the highlights of the match. Side Club dropped to second on 88 points, whilst Breakers B are fifth on 77 points.