Judo students successfully pass grading examination

The All England Judo Federation (Northern Area) held a grading examination at the Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth on Sunday.

Some 36 students from the three AEJ clubs in the area Bushido Judo Club (Wallsend), Ronin Judo Club (Morpeth) Shugendo Judo Club (Cramlington) participated.

Sensei’s Chris Dawson 7th Dan and Sensei Juneille Smith 7th Dan were supported by John Hall 5th Dan, Robert 1st Dan, Pamela Germaney 1st Dan, Neil Hancock 1st Dan and Ian Thomas 1st Dan.

All the students were successful in achieving grades.

Juniors: Matthew Potts 6th kyu san, Harry Kimm 6th kyu ichi, Kelly Cadwalander 6th kyu ni, Joshua Pickering 6th kyu ichi, Charlie Welsh 6th kyu san, Seb Smith 6th kyu ni, Jake Taylor 5th kyu, Lydia Bamford 4th kyu ichi, Jessie Beckingsham 5th kyu ichi, Chloe Taylor 5th kyu ni, Angel Cadwalander 6th kyu san, Alex Bartley 6th kyu ni, Millie Williams 4th kyu san, Jessica Bate 5th kyu, Holly Irving 5th kyu san, Olivia Bartley 5th kyu,

Ryan Johnstone 5th kyu ichi, Daragh Moody 5th kyu ichi, Callum Taylor 5th kyu ichi, Aaron Laidlaw 4th kyu, Nathen Mercel 4th kyu ichi, Bruce Smith 4th kyu ni, Aiden Moody 5th kyu san, Jack Emery 4th kyu, Jack Jeffrey 4th kyu ni,Adam Bamford 3rd kyu san, Barney Hay 3rd kyu ni, Lewis Andrews, 4th kyu san, Harris Heaton 3rd kyu ichi (brown), Tyler Germaney 3rd kyu ichi (brown), Jack Barnett 3rd kyu ni (brown), Max Bedi 1st kyu.

Seniors: Lee Turnbull 5th kyu, Justin McLaughlin 5th kyu.