Olympic gold medallist launches marathon

World record holder and Olympic gold medallist Jonathan Edwards CBE has teamed up with the race organisers of the world-famous Morpeth to Newcastle Marathon to launch the new date for the oldest road-race in England.

The marathon which was successfully re-launched last year by Newcastle-based Total Racing International, takes in 26 miles of stunning Northumberland and North Tyneside coastlines before finishing on the quayside and will take place again this year on Sunday 29th October 2017.

Entry’s for the race are now open to members of the public and organisers are predicting an even bigger turn out for this years event which will again include a half-marathon from Whitley Bay, a 26-mile Cycle Sportive and a mini-mile fun run along the quayside for children aged between 3 and 17 years of age.

Phil Gray, managing director of Total Racing International, said: “We are delighted to announce the new date and that entries are now open to members of the public for this year’s events. We have created an all-inclusive occasion to celebrate again this iconic race not just for athletes and keen runners but for families and children too. We are also encouraging all entrants to raise funds for local charities.”

Jonathan Edwards, 2000 Olympic Champion and keen cyclist, said: “I am delighted to officially launch this year’s race. The Morpeth to Newcastle Marathon is still held in high regard by the running population of the UK and it speaks volumes that over 2,000 people took part in last year’s event.”

Stephen McNicol, partner at Muckle LLP, the first sponsor to come on board for this year’s events, said: “It speaks volumes for the North East that we continue to celebrate our heritage and values by staging such worthwhile events.”