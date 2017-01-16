Pool leagues reach halfway stage of the season

The Blyth Valley Pool Association, sponsored by Breakers Pool Bar and Blyth Comrades Club, saw teams from both leagues compete in the second week of fixtures for 2017.

All teams have now played 14 matches and the leagues are at the halfway stage of the season.

In the Super League Irish A are the front runners with 124 points and a 21-point lead over their nearest rivals.

The Premier League looks like going all the way to the wire. Breakers D have overtaken Newsham Side Club due to their greater win ratio as both teams have 103 points.

A busy new year will start with the BVPA staging its inaugural Ladies’ Single competition at Breakers Bar on Saturday, February 18. In March, there will be another Open Singles event and in April the BVPA will stage its second Premier League players’ competition.

Super League

Bedlington Station 5 Comrades A 7

The shock result in this week’s fixtures saw tenth placed Comrades A secure their third win of the season against third placed Bedlington Station. The victory and points helps Comrades A close the gap on the teams above them, whilst Station remain third on 97 points.

Comrades B 10 Breakers A 2

Comrades maintain second place with 103 points after their ninth win of the season. The home team took the first singles set 5-0 before the visitors took two frames in the second set. Steven Foggett and Gary Wilson were both three from three, as was Kevin McGarry, who also produced a clearance in the singles and the doubles with Ray Irving. Breakers A are fifth on 80 points and are the highest placed of the promoted teams from last season.

Seahorse B 7 Wharton Arms 5

Wharton Arms threw away a 4-0 lead against Seahorse B who staged a terrific comeback in taking seven of the last eight frames to seal the victory. Seahorse B’s eighth win of the campaign keeps them in fourth on 85 points whilst Wharton are seventh on 74 points.

Sports D 4 Breakers F 8

Breakers F won their third match of the season with a hard fought 8-4 win at Sports D. Kevin Little and Dean Reay shared the man of the match honours with three from three. The victory sees them move up to sixth on 77 points in a competitive mid-table battle. Sports D are eighth on 70 points.

Premier League

Breakers B 5 Breakers E 7

it was a David v Goliath battle at Breakers with the E team upsetting the form book and securing their third win of the season against their promotion chasing rivals. Breakers B were relieved to get five points as a 10-2 would have been a fairer reflection of the match. Breakers B captain Dean Dobson and Chris Wilson were the home team’s star men on the night with two from three. The E team were 6-2 up before two in-offs on the black cost them in the last two singles rubbers. A missed black over the pocket then brought the score to 6-5 before a double on the black from Philip Airey sealed the match. Airey and James Sayers shared the man of the match honours with a hat-trick of wins apiece. Breakers E are ninth on 63 points and the B team are sixth on 88 points.

Breakers C 5 Irish B 7

Irish B recorded their eighth win of the season with a narrow 7-5 return at Breakers C. Irish took advantage of a depleted Breakers C by taking both singles 3-2 before securing the match in the final frame of the night. Carl Armstrong with three from three was the home team’s star player. Teammate Mac MacPherson was two from three, as was Irish B’s C Johnson and Mark Paddy Jenkins. Trevor Ritson with three from three was Irish B’s star man on the night. Irish B are fifth on 88 points and Breakers C are fourth on 90 points.

Phoenix 3 Breakers D 9

Breakers D moved back to the top of the Premier League with their tenth win of the season to give them a total of 103 points. With no 100 per cent records on the night, a quartet of D team players won two from three, Jamie Spratt, Adam Scott, Adam Straker and Simon Cunningham. Phoenix’s Jay Docherty also recorded a brace. Phoenix are tenth on 47 points.

South Beach 5 Kings B 7

South Beach came back from 3-0 down to just miss out on a draw. Craig Dunwoodie, Barry Marshal and Jonathon Vincent were all two from three for the home team. Kevin Sams and Paul Dodds were both two from three for Kings B, but the man of the match honours went to Kings B’s Vince Palmer who recorded a hat-trick of points on the night. A highlight of the match was an eight-ball clearance from Sams in the first set of singles. South Beach are eighth on 77 points and Kings B third on 93 points.