Positives in defeat in final league game

Blyth 12 Redcar 34

Blyth completed their league season with a lot of positives despite the defeat,

Redcar came to Plessey road as the new Durham and Northumberland 2 champions and with Blyth in and out of the relegation zone for large parts of the season, the result would have seemed to be a foregone conclusion.

However, as often the case when Blyth entertain on their home pitch, the players raised their game to match the occasion and for large parts of the game Redcar were on the back foot.

Blyth opened the scoring when a flowing back move saw jet heeled winger Fraser Tarn-Chapman streak down the flank to score a fine try, converted by Donagan.

Redcar responded with a period of sustained pressure but eh home side defended with vigour and forced the play back up field for the same winger to grab his second racing 40m to the line.

The scrums were dominated by Blyth with some disruptive drives spoiling Redcar ball and disrupting their momentum, however when they did manage to secure ball, the visitors backs showed why the team are sitting on top of the league, creating 2 fine tries in the closing stages of the first half for a 12-10 home lead at the break.

The second half saw both teams try to play open rugby but the visitors scored first to take the lead mid way through the second half.

Blyth then lost two players to injury with the substitutes coming on to add moment to the attack, however a player lost to the bin for the home side, allowed Redcar the momentum and another try for the visitors.

Blyth to their credit won substantial ball through Long in the line out and the centre pairing of the Sutherland brothers probed the Redcar line and were unlucky not to find an opening to score, the final 10 minutes saw an uncharacteristic brawl erupt with several players involved from both sides, which did not represent the way the match had been played, on resumption, the visitors fitness began to tell and resulted in two quick tries as time ran out.

Redcar were presented with the league trophy on the pitch to warm applause from both sets of supporters. The home side can take a great deal of heart from the match and there are a lot of positives to build on as the plans for next season take shape.