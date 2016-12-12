Sandra first recipient of the Sheila Greener Memorial Trophy

Earlier this year Blyth Running Club lost one of its most popular members when Sheila Greener passed away.

Sheila was an outstanding athlete and was well respected and loved not just by the members of Blyth Running Club but by the north east athletics community.

She holds several Club records and her London Marathon timer of three hours five minutes set in 1994 will take some beating.

And she was a regular entrant into the Blyth Sands race, which she won in 1995.

To celebrate her achievements, Blyth commissioned the Sheila Greener Memorial Trophy, to be presented to the fastest Blyth lady in the Sands race, which was held the first week in December.

The inaugural winner was Sandra Watson,who as well as being the fastest Blyth lady was also the first Blyth lady home.

Although she has not been running long, she has made tremendous strides and is a worthy first recipient of the trophy for all the hard work she puts into her running.

The trophy was presented by Sheila’s husband, Alan Greener.

Blyth Running Club are well established as one of the leading clubs in the area and as well as the running they also arrange various social nights and activities.

