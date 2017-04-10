Solid display from Blyth sees win secure division two status

Despite missing several first team regulars due to a wedding and suffering another couple of late cry-offs, Blyth produced a solid performance which guaranteed second division rugby next season.

Blyth started strongly and were on the score board after only two minutes when McKensie scored the first try in the corner.

The home side then enjoyed long periods of possession without really threatening the try line before a fine move by Blyth put Long in for a converted try for a 12-point lead.

In the second half the home side still had plenty of possession but still no threat, and it was no surprise when Blyth’s speedy winger Fraser ran in three tries to secure not only the win but also crucially the bonus point.

As their rivals South Shields lost at home, Blyth are now five points clear of relegation with one game left and have the better win ratio and therefore cannot be caught.