South Shields fighter Tom Whitfield returns in title derby with Ferryhill’s Billy Snaith

Tom Whitfield is to come back from his first professional defeat in another title derby match..

The South Shields boxer is to face Ferryhill’s Billy Snaith for the light-middleweight British Promoters Challenge Belt in Newcastle on Saturday, March 11.

Whitfield has not fought since being stopped in the eighth round by Daniel Cope in their Northern Area welterweight title battle in Ashington last October.

The 30-year-old will relish the opportunity not only to get back in the winner’s enclosure but also to get a belt around his waist.

Snaith will arrive in the ring at the Walker Dome in confident mood, having reeled off three straight wins at the start of his pro career.

All three victories were achieved while fighting out of the Gus Robinson Developments gym in Hartlepool, but he has now switched teams, sigining for Newcastle fight figure Steve Wraith and boxing out of the Jeff Saunders stable in Fishburn.

Wraith, who co-promotes the event with Fighting Chance Promotions, said: “Snaith is head-strong and determined to achieve all that he can in a short space of time. He approached me asking if I would be willing to help him achieve his ambitions and there was no hesitation.”

However, Whitfield, trained at the Harton & Westoe Miners Welfare gym by top trainer Mal Gates, will start as a very warm favourite in the east end of Newcastle.

There is little to choose in terms of pro fights – Tom has four wins and a defeat in five bouts while Snaith has a 100% record after three, though his amateur background is scant compared to a wealth of experience enjoyed by Whitfield at the famed Birtley ABC gym.