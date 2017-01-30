St Bedes see off the opposition to lift netball tournament

More than 100 Year 5 girls from across the Blyth and Bedlington School Sport Partnership competed in their first seven-a-side netball tournament at Blyth Sport Centre.

The competition was divided in to two sections with the winners and runners-up of each met in semi- finals.

After some frantic and close games, St Bedes played Newsham and Station played Croftway in the semi- finals. Both games were played to a high standard with St Bedes and Station coming out on top to face each other in the final.

The final was so close the teams were level after normal time. After four minutes of extra time, St Bedes won.

Other teams taking part were Meadowdale, Croftway, Malvins Close, Horton Grange, Morpeth Road, Newsham, Mowbray and Stead Lane.