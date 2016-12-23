Right time to step down from Ashington Cricket Club captaincy role – Williams

Greg Williams has stepped down as captain at Ashington Cricket Club after five years in the role.

But Williams, who took over after the first team had been relegated into the A2 division of the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League, said he had relinquished the role after fulfilling his aim for the club.

The 37-year-old announced that his decision was based on work commitments coupled to believing the time was right for him to step aside.

“It is becoming more difficult for me to get time off work and I also thought that with some young players coming through, now was the right time to go,” he said.

“I took over as captain the season after the club were relegated when we hit an all time low.

“Dropping down into the next division had been coming for a while and it took another two years to sort things out.

“After gaining promotion, the last three years have been fantastic and the team spirit second to none.

“Ultimately, hard work has paid off and I think the club is now back to where it should be – on the top and winning things.

“That was my aim and we have done it.”

After playing for the juniors at Langwell Crescent, Williams had one year at Bomarsund before returning to the club where he has been a senior player for over 20 years.

Reflecting on his five seasons in charge, Ashington-born Williams added: “It’s been hard, but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, and it was great to captain a winning side.

“After that promotion season, the next three campaigns saw us finish second and third before we won the A1 division last year.”

Williams believes the appointment of Ben Harmison as skipper is ideal.

“The club could not have asked for anyone with better experience than Ben to take over, and the lads have got the utmost respect for him,” he said.