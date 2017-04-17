Three new players in Blyth Cricket Club’s first team

Blyth Cricket Club’s league season gets under way on Saturday with a home game against Whickham, who were relegated from the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League. The game starts at 1pm.

The first XI will have three new players in the team. Andy Ebdale joins up with his brother David from Washington Cricket Club. Will Asher, an all-rounder, joins from Kirkley Cricket Club, and the overseas player is Ricardo Meade from Eastern Province South Africia.

Blyth seconds will be at Hebburn on Sunday, April, at 1pm. The seconds will be captained by Andy Douglas, who stood in for Colin Blackett last season.