Williams hits first century after 22 years wait

Greg Williams scored the first hundred of his cricketing career recently – but the Ashington Cricket Club all rounder was typically philosophical about the feat.

Williams smashed a 60 ball ton when batting for the second XI in their crushing 200 runs victory over Swalwell at Langwell Crescent and the 38 year old who was finally dismissed for 106, said: “It was a nice thing to achieve – the same as a bowler taking five wickets - and I was quite pleased.

“I have been playing senior cricket since I was 16 years old and some people may say that I have taken my time about it but the roles I have played over the years, I don’t think I have been in a position to notch three figures as I’ve maybes gone to the wicket for the last 15 overs.” The previous highest score by Williams was 91.