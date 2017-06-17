Camera Club exhibition in Ashington

Photographers will be focusing on the north east for a new exhibition of their work.

Ashington Camera Club has teamed up with the Word of Life WRU Church to display members’ prints of locations around the region.

The free exhibition is part of celebrations for Ashington’s 150th anniversary and takes place at the church in North Seaton Road.

Prints can be ordered at the event and refreshments will be available.

The display runs from Tuesday until Saturday, June 24, from 10am to 4pm daily.

The camera club has been in existence since 1931 and currently has a membership of about 60. New members, who wish to develop their interest in photography, are welcome.