Camera club plans public open night

The closed season weekly photography trips have led Cambois Camera Club members to some fantastic locations, all within a short drive of the club’s base.

Locations as varied as the Infinity Bridge to Dunstanburgh Castle and South Bolam Lake have all been visited, and some stunning images have been processed.

And for all budding photographers and those who wonder what members do locked in the gleaming white clubhouse in Ridley Terrace, Cambois, on Wednesday nights, an open evening has been arranged.

It takes place next Wednesday, August 30, from 7pm to 10pm.

It will be an informal evening with the opportunity to have a chat, a cuppa and a biscuit.

Meanwhile, the club’s 2-17-18 season gets under way on Wednesday, September 6, at 7.30pm.

The new season programme will also be available soon on the club website – www.camboiscameraclub1952.co.uk

The camera club has planned a programme of events that will have something for everyone.

These include guest speakers, themed studio nights, training presentations and competition nights.

Anyone with an interest in learning how to use their equipment correctly and generally having fun with like-minded people, is invited to call in at the clubhouse in Ridley Terrace (NE24 1QS) on either August 30 or any Wednesday evening once the season starts.