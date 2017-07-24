Children get visitors flocking to artwork

As Ashington marks its 150th anniversary with a programme of community events, Woodhorn Museum has celebrated with more than 500 local schoolchildren.

And the youngsters’ activities have resulted in a stunning art installation, which will be on display at the museum throughout the summer.

Children visited the former colliery site on the edge of Ashington to learn about the mining community, the industry and the extraordinary effect the discovery of coal has had on the area during the last 150 years.

As part of their visit they took time to work with museum education staff and artist Bethan Maddocks to create their own homing pigeon and leave a message.

The messages tell of the things that are most special to the children and that they are proud of – their families, their homes and the things they love about Ashington.

The finished artwork is a dramatic flock of birds soaring above the heads of visitors, situated on the banner ramp in the main building at Woodhorn.

The display can be seen at Woodhorn Museum until September 4.

