Classic ballet on screen

A perennial delight and much-loved classic, The Royal Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty will be coming to the big screen next week.

It will be screened at Cramlington’s Vue cinema, live from the Royal Opera House, on Tuesday, with an encore showing on Sunday, March 5.

First choreographed to Tchaikovsky’s musical score by Marius Petipa in Russia in 1890, The Sleeping Beauty has ensembles and solos, including the Rose Adage as Princess Aurora meets her suitors, and, of course, the concluding celebratory dances for the happy union of prince and princess.

The Sleeping Beauty holds a special place in The Royal Ballet’s repertoire.

It was the ballet with which the company reopened the Royal Opera House in 1946 after World War II, its first production at its new home in Covent Garden.

In 2006, the original 1946 staging was revived by then director Monica Mason and Christopher Newton, returning Oliver Messel’s wonderful designs and glittering costumes to the stage.

It promises to deliver classical ballet, with all its charms and virtuosity, splendid music and talented dancers.

It can be seen at the cinema on Tuesday, at 7pm.

For further information and ticket details visit www.myvue.com