Dance brings work to life

Paintings will be brought to life in dance as part of a tour that kicks off at Newbiggin Maritime Centre next week.

ESC, the Newcastle-based contemporary dance company, could hardly have expected the massive public reaction to its latest work, Pitman.

Choreographed by the company’s artistic director Eliot Smith, it tells the story of miners through dance interpretations of six of the paintings of the Pitman Painters, which are on permanent exhibition at Woodhorn Museum.

Pitman is part of a double bill. The other work in the programme is titled We Got the Beat and has been created especially for the company by American choreographer Maurice Causey, who is based in Amsterdam.

Both works will be seen as part of ESC’s 2017 Spring Tour, funded by Arts Council England, which starts at Newbiggin Maritime Centre on Wednesday, April 26.

This looks like being a particularly eventful year for the company. In January it was invited to Rome to perform, and it will be part of this year’s Northumberland Miners’ Gala in the summer.

Eliot himself has been awarded Associate Artist status for 2017 by Dance City.

To book tickets or for more information visit the ESC website at www.eliotsmithcompany.com