Exhibition features thoughts of friends

The thoughts, recollections and friendship of a group of older people from South East Northumberland are at the core of a new exhibition on display at Woodhorn Museum.

The exhibition, Turns presents a film called A Long Side, which was made with and inspired by the Elderflowers, a resilient and warm-hearted group of older people who share time dancing, singing, laughing, eating and walking together.

Developed over the course of a year, the film is portrayal of lifelong friendships, a sense of community and local stories of the group. Also featured in the exhibition is a photographic collection called Taking Turns documenting the making of the film.

Turns has been commissioned by Woodhorn through the bait programme and the exhibition runs until March 5, next year.