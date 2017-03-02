Hundreds support anniversary launch

More than 500 people attended an art exhibition in Ashington, which kicked off celebrations for the town’s 150th anniversary.

The four-day event was held at the end of last month in a vacant shop in the town centre.

The art exhibition, which was organised by Ashington Town Team with support from multichannel retailer JD Williams, celebrated a range of talented individuals.

Local artists, poets, authors and Northumbrian Pipers came together to showcase their work and inspire people.

If you would like to find out more information about Ashington’s 150th celebrations log on to the council’s website or the Facebook group under the same name set up by the Ashington Town Team.

The 150th Anniversary of Ashington comes from the sinking of the Bothal Mine Shaft in 1867, which led to the rapid expansion of coal mining and subsequent development of the town.

The exhibition is part of a number of events and activities that are taking place, throughout this year to mark this significant milestone in the town’s history.

Folk duo Terry Fletcher and Sean Taylor will perform tonight at Ashington Cricket Club as part of the events.