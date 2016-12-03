Inspired by our heritage

A new exhibition has opened at Woodhorn Museum with work inspired by the north east’s heavy industry.

David Watson, from Middlesbrough, has spent his life working in, and making paintings about, the connected industries of steel and shipbuilding.

Watson’s work, like that of the Ashington Group (Pitmen Painters), captures a working world and community now lost.

His showcase, entitled Steel, Flesh and Bone, is on display until March 5.

Liz Ritson, Woodhorn’s public programme manager said: “David Watson’s work resonates with Woodhorn’s industrial heritage and the related work of the Ashington Group. Like the members of the Ashington Group, David paints what he knows; life and work within the landscape of industrial and post-industrial Teesside.”

l Families are invited to set out on a new wintry quest at Woodhorn, created by award-winning company Unfolding Theatre and visual artist Bethan Maddocks.

The Frost of Forgetfulness is creeping across the museum, muddling memories and baffling boffins, and it’s the visitors’ job to solve mysteries in return for a prize.

The quest will run at the museum during opening hours until December 23.