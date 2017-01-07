LEGO artist is building up to a monster event at Woodhorn Museum

An award-winning North East museum, renowned for its historic colliery buildings and its remarkable collection of art by the famous Pitmen Painters, will be the destination to visit in 2017 as it hosts an exciting family focussed exhibition.

Combining favourite childhood topics of dinosaurs and LEGO, Brick Dinos will excite and delight visitors of all ages as they come face to face with a Jurassic world in miniature at Woodhorn Museum.

The exhibition’s creator is artist, author and life-long LEGO fan Warren Elsmore.

Warren thrilled Woodhorn audiences back in 2015 when he brought his Brick Planet exhibition to the museum with its recreations of famous world landmarks and buildings, including the model of St Pancras Station.

For this new show, he has worked in close collaboration with expert palaeontologists to recreate some of the largest creatures ever to walk on the earth.

Warren and his team have painstakingly created a host of dinosaurs, from the famous T-Rex to the awesome Pterodactyl.

“Visitors won’t just be able to look at the dinosaurs,” said Woodhorn’s public programme manager Liz Ritson. “They will be able to create their own brick monster to add to the Jurassic landscape.

“There will also be a number of interactive activities so that youngsters can get creative themselves and engage in the whole process of making things using LEGO bricks.”

The exhibition is not just a fun show as it will be packed with facts providing an insight into the life of the dinosaur. Visitors will be able to find out just how big a dinosaur footprint was and discover if their family would fit into the space.

Brick Dinos will run at Woodhorn from Saturday, February 4, to Sunday, June 4. The museum, near Ashington is open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, from 10am to 4pm.