Only Fools and Horses tops 20 most watched shows of the last 80 years - pick your favourite

Today we celebrate 80 years of TV - and these are the 20 most watched shows during that time.

Competition is fierce to attract audiences to a plethora of channels beamed into our homes.

But it's the old classics that still top the charts, with not one of the top 20 most watched shows being aired in the last 15 years,

More than 24 million tuned in to Only Fools And Horses on December 29, 1996, when David Jason’s Del Boy finally got rich after auctioning an antique watch.

Three other episodes of the sitcom made the list of biggest audiences for individual broadcasts.

It also features favourites such as Morecambe And Wise, Coronation Street and the Royal Variety Performance.

With more platforms such as Netflix and Amazon offering more options, it's hard to see the top 20 changing anytime soon.

The most watched TV programmes during the last 80 years:



1. Only Fools And Horses (BBC1, December 29 1996): 24.35 million

2. To The Manor Born (BBC1, November 11 1979): 23.95 million

3. The Royal Variety Performance (ITV, November 19 1967): 22.80 million

4. Panorama (BBC1, November 20 1995): 22.77 million

5. The Royal Variety Performance (ITV, November 14 1965): 21.70 million

6. Dallas (BBC1, November 22 1980): 21.60 million

7. To The Manor Born (BBC1, November 9 1980): 21.55 million

8. The Mike Yarwood Christmas Show (BBC1, December 25 1977): 21.40 million

= Coronation Street (ITV, January 2 1985): 21.40 million

10. Only Fools And Horses (BBC1, December 25 2001): 21.35 million

11. Only Fools And Horses (BBC1, December 27 1996): 21.33 million

12. Only Fools And Horses (BBC1, December 25 1996): 21.31 million

13. The Morecambe And Wise Christmas Show (BBC1, December 25 1977): 21.30 million

14. The Royal Variety Performance (ITV, November 10 1963): 21.20 million

= The Silver Jubilee Royal Variety Gala (ITV, December 4 1977): 21.20 million

16. Bread (BBC1, December 11 1988): 20.95 million

17. The Benny Hill Show (ITV, March 14 1979): 20.85 million

18. Coronation Street (ITV, December 18 1980): 20.80 million

19. Just Good Friends (BBC1, December 21 1986): 20.75 million

20. Sale Of The Century (ITV, November 19 1977) 20.60 million

= Coronation Street (ITV, January 9 1985): 20.60 million

= Coronation Street (ITV, January 16 1985): 20.60 million