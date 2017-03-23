Poignant setting for work

An exhibition by Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller opened at a Northumberland venue last week.

The former colliery site at Woodhorn Museum will provide a particularly poignant location for Deller’s artwork entitled ‘The Battle of Orgreave’. The original battle was a violent confrontation between striking miners and police, which took place during the 1984/5 Miners’ Strike.

Jeremy Deller’s artwork The Battle of Orgreave was a recreation of the event orchestrated for Deller by a historical re-enactment expert and involving nearly 1,000 people, including former miners and former policemen.

The exhibition at Woodhorn includes not only a documentary film of the re-enactment, directed by Mike Figgis, but a range of objects, images and audio recordings from the artist’s research materials.

Woodhorn’s new Chief Executive Rowan Brown said: “At the time of the miners’ strike thousands of local men and women were still employed in the coal industry and supporting enterprises. As in South Yorkshire, passions ran high in the Northumberland coalfields. The Deller work is certain to bring the issues and events of that traumatic time back into sharp focus.”

The exhibition runs until June 9.