Talented Libby wows the TeenStar judges

A young, local dancer is just one step away from appearing in a national talent show grand final.

Ten-year-old Libby Latimer, from Ashington, has made it through to the regional finals of the TeenStar singing and dancing competition.

Libby will appear at the Pre-Teen Area Finals at Dewsbury Town Hall this weekend, with the hope of making the grand final later in the year.

The youngster will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winners Luke Friend and Emily Middlemas.

Chris Grayston, events co-ordinator for TeenStar, said: “We are looking to find an act that has something unique to offer, another Luke Friend that can go all the way, with both the ability to deliver a strong live performance, but also potential to become a professional recording artist or dance act.

“Now, with the addition of dance acts, these shows are going to be so exciting to watch and judge.

“There is so much talent out there I’m sure we can find that star again.”

For more information, or to find out how to support Libby, go to www.teenstarcompetition.co.uk

Tickets are available from the website, as well as on the door, or from Libby.