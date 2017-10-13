Two new exhibitions at county attraction

Woodhorn Museum’s exhibition programme this autumn features the work of two north east photographers.

Doors opened last weekend for thought-provoking photography exhibitions by Joseph Wilson and Damien Wootten.

Fell ‘em Doon is Ashington-born Joseph’s first solo exhibition as a professional artist, and his subject matter has strong local resonance.

His work documents Ashington Community Woods and QEII Country Park, the landscape immediately north of Ashington, and once one of Europe’s largest colliery sites. The exhibition invites the audience to consider how the rise and decline of industry has shaped and transformed this landscape, both above and below the surface.

In The Radical Road, Damien has documented streets in England and Scotland named after historical radical and socialist political figures.

These images are accompanied by photographs of socialist literature connected to the figures from the artist’s personal collection. Annotations by previous owners form an intriguing record of how those individuals responded to the radical ideas within the texts.

The exhibitions run until Sunday, January 7.