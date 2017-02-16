Woodhorn set for millionth visitor

A Northumberland museum which appeals to all the family is preparing to welcome its millionth customer.

If you are planning a visit to Woodhorn Museum in the next few weeks, then you could find yourself the centre of attention and be in for an extra special VIP welcome.

Close to one million visitors have passed through the doors of the Northumberland attraction since its redevelopment and re-opening in October 2006, and staff are expecting the millionth visitor to arrive sometime over the next few weeks.

The museum, just outside Ashington at the former Woodhorn Colliery site, is known for the world famous collection of paintings by the Ashington Group or Pitmen Painters, its vibrant and varied programme of award-winning events and exhibitions, and its fine Victorian colliery buildings, which help tell the story of the area’s proud industrial past. The site is also home to Northumberland Archives.

Interim director Jo Raw said: “We are looking forward to greeting our millionth visitor sometime very soon and we will have a special Woodhorn welcome waiting for them as a thank you for being our VIP.

“With our new chief executive Rowan Brown taking up post very shortly too, these are exciting times at Woodhorn.”