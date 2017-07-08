Youngsters create collaborative story

Pupils from a Blyth school took part in a writing workshop with Newcastle’s Live Theatre.

Live Tales welcomed pupils from Morpeth Road Primary Academy to take part in a fun, interactive, story writing session at the centre, in which the class created a collaborative story supported by Live Theatre’s team and volunteers.

The class created the story of Jeff and the Fluffy Yellow Pillow, about best friends trapped in an abandoned fairground with squeaky rides.

Each child was then given an illustrated book with the first part of the class’s story to complete with their own ending at school.

Teacher Mr Younger said: “It was an incredible experience for the children, showing how capable they are with a pencil in their hand and the ideas in their own head.”

Miss Greenaway, another teacher, added: “It was a fantastic workshop, which really engaged our pupils. Some of the children are reluctant writers, however during the session they grew in confidence and were eager to get their ideas down on paper.

“The workshop staff were really animated and extremely engaging. We are looking forward to developing the children’s writing further in school.”