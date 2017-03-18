Lisa is therapy for radio

Community radio station, Radio Northumberland, based in Cramlington, has appointed a new director to help take the station forward.

The station has a wealth of volunteers from all aspects of life and the community including a PR consultant, a community manager, an engineer and a shop worker, however, Lisa Etherson’s skills are unique and are being highlighted in a forthcoming late night radio show.

Lisa, from Sunderland, is a qualified sex therapist with more than 20 years of experience of working with people with emotional difficulties.

Having completed a post graduate diploma in psychosexual therapy, Lisa continues to seek out the best approaches in therapy, to ensure that anyone who attends her practice in North Shields receives the best possible experience.

Lisa, who has been part of the station’s New Wave With Newman show for more than a year, said: “I am delighted to have been asked to be a director of the station and I hope that my business experience and knowledge of what makes people act in the way that they do will be beneficial to the station.”

Lisa will present a new late night show with adult content including sexual addictions, physical problems and all things sexual. She will also offer advice to listeners.