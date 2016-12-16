7 shows to see in 7 days, including ones by the 1975, Olly Murs, John Legend and Craig David

Here is our latest round-up of 2016 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the North East over the next seven days, including gigs by John Legend, Craig David, Olly Murs, the 1975 and the Bay City Rollers

Next week’s will follow next Friday, December 23.

John Legend can be seen in Newcastle tonight.

• Pop stars Olly Murs, John Legend, James Arthur, Sam Lavery and Craig David feature in the line-up for this year’s Metro Radio Christmas Live show at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, December 16. Dua Lipa, Jonas Blue, Craig Roddam, Danielle Brown and Courtney O’Neill are also on the bill. Tickets cost £29.90 to £110.25. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• The 1975 are playing their first show at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow night, December 17. The quartet are on the road to promote their second LP, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, a chart-topper, like its self-titled predecessor three years earlier, following its release in February. Tickets to see the pop-rock act, formed in Manchester in 2002, cost £28. The Japanese House will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Scottish pop legends the Bay City Rollers are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow night, December 17. The reformed Rollers are best known for the string of hits they racked up in the mid-1970s including Shang-a-Lang, a No 2 in 1974, and Bye, Bye, Baby and Give a Little Love, both No 1s in 1975. Tickets to see the band, formed in Edinburgh in 1966 and reunited last year after a succession of splits over the years, cost £36.56. The Sweet will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Folk singer Kate Rusby is playing a Christmas show at the Sage Gateshead next Tuesday, December 20. Her 15th and latest album, Life in a Paper Boat, was a No 98 hit following its release in October. Tickets to see the 43-year-old, from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, cost £26.88. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Singer-songwriter David Gray is playing at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow night, December 17. The Cheshire-born 48-year-old is best known for his 1999 single Babylon, a No 5 hit, and the album it came from, White Ladder, a chart-topper the year before. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Northumbrian comedian Ross Noble can be seen at Newcastle City Hall tonight and tomorrow, December 16 and 17. Tickets to see the 40-year-old, brought up in Cramlington, cost £27.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• This year’s Blue Genie Entertainment pantomime at the Playhouse Whitley Bay is on until Monday, January 2. Tickets to see the festive show, starring Boyzone singer Shane Lynch and North Tyneside comedian Steve Walls, at the Marine Avenue venue cost £19 to £23. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk