7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including concerts by Vintage Trouble and the Osmonds

Here’s our final round-up of 2016 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the North East over the next seven days, including gigs by Vintage Trouble and the Osmonds.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, January 6.

• US rhythm-and-blues band Vintage Trouble are playing a New Year’s Eve show at the Sage Gateshead tomorrow, December 31. The group, formed in California in 2010 and last seen at the Sage in November 2015, will be supported by funk act Big Boss Man. Tickets cost £69.88. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• The Glenn Miller Orchestra can be seen at the Sage Gateshead this afternoon, December 30. The Swing Time Jivers will be supporting the orchestra, conducted by Ray McVay, at today’s show, starting at 3pm. Tickets cost £27.95 or £25.80. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• US pop act the Osmonds are bringing their Andy Williams Christmas show tribute back to Newcastle City Hall tonight, December 30. Ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, singer Charlie Green and the Moon River Singers and Dancers are also on the bill. Tickets cost £31 to £38. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• This year’s Blue Genie Entertainment pantomime at the Playhouse Whitley Bay, Aladdin, is on until Monday, January 2. Tickets to see the festive show, starring Boyzone singer Shane Lynch and North Tyneside comedian Steve Walls, at the Marine Avenue venue cost £19 to £23. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• This year’s Christmas panto at Newcastle Theatre Royal, Cinderella, runs until Sunday, January 15. Tickets cost from £13. Its cast features Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Beauty and the Beast, this year’s festive panto at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House, can be seen until tonight, December 30. Tickets cost £16 or £22. Its cast features Bob Stott, Maxie Peters, Emily Swan and James Hedley. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Sleeping Beauty, this year’s seasonal panto at the Sunderland Empire, is on until tomorrow, December 31. Tickets cost £15.75 to £37.75. It stars Faye Tozer, Vicky Entwistle, Andrew Agnew and Bobby Crush. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire