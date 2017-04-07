7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including gigs by Billy Ocean, Ian McCulloch and Amy Macdonald

Here’s our 14th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Ian McCulloch, British Sea Power, Amy Macdonald and Billy Ocean

Next week’s will follow next Friday, April 14.

Ian McCulloch is playing in Gateshead tomorrow.

• Soul singer Billy Ocean can be seen at the Sage Gateshead tonight, April 7. Trinidad-born Ocean, 67, is best known for his 1986 single When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, his only UK No 1, but has also hit the No 2 spot twice, with 1976’s Love Really Hurts Without You and the year after’s Red Light Spells Danger. Tickets, priced £48.38, £37.63 or £24.19, have sold out, but returns might be available tonight. Yolanda Brown will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Echo and the Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch opens his latest solo tour at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tomorrow night, April 8, accompanied by Garron Frith. The 57-year-old Merseysider’s last album with the Bunnymen, 2014’s Meteorites, their 12th, was their biggest hit since 1999, reaching No 37, and he has also released four solo albums, most recently 2012’s Pro Patria Mori. Tickets, priced £21.80, have sold out, but returns might be available on the night. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Men at Work frontman Colin Hay is playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Monday, April 10. Hay, also an actor best known for appearing in the US sitcom Scrubs, is on tour to promote his 13th solo album, Fierce Mercy, released last month. Tickets to see the Scottish-born 63-year-old cost £19.60 or £21.80. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com or call 0191 443 4661.

• Scottish singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald is playing at Newcastle City Hall on Tuesday, April 11. The Dunbartonshire-born 29-year-old is on tour to plug her fourth LP, Under Stars, a No 2 hit following its release in February. Tickets, priced £26, have sold out but might be available via www.twickets.co.uk nearer the time. Newton Faulkner will be supporting. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Amy Macdonald is on at Newcastle City Hall next week.

• Toseland can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, April 7. The rock band, fronted by South Yorkshire-born motorcycle champion James Toseland, 36, have released two albums, 2014’s Renegade and last year’s Cradle the Rage, and are currently promoting an EP out last Friday called Fingers Burned. Tickets cost £10. For details, go to thecluny.com/gigs

• British Sea Power are playing at the Riverside in Newcastle tomorrow, April 8. The indie rock band, formed in East Sussex in 2000, are on tour to promote their eighth album, Let the Dancers Inherit the Party, released last Friday. Tickets cost £16. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk

• Chris Bourne is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, April 7. The pop-rock singer, brother of McBusted’s James Bourne, is on tour to promote his new single, In Your Arms, released last month. Tickets to see the Essex-born 24-year-old cost £11.25 to £50.62. Next Stop Mars, Ella Knox and Danny Simm will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle