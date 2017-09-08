7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including gigs by John Legend, Jack Savoretti, Neil Sedaka and Therapy?

Here’s our 36th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by John Legend, Neil Sedaka and Therapy?

Next week’s will follow next Friday, September 15.

John Legend.

• US singer-songwriter John Legend returns to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow, September 9. The Ohio-born 38-year-old, alias John Stephens, is this side of the Atlantic to promote his fifth solo album, Darkness and Light, a No 35 hit upon its release in December last year. Tickets to see Legend, best known for his 2013 single All of me, a No 2 hit, are £49.50, £60 or £75. Jack Savoretti will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Movie legend Mel Brooks is staging an adaptation of his 1974 comedy film Young Frankenstein at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal ahead of its opening in London’s West End, at the Garrick Theatre, at the end of this month. Directed by Susan Stroman and starring Ross Noble, Lesley Joseph and Hadley Fraser, it runs until tomorrow, September 9. Tickets cost from £19.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• US rockers American Head Charge are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Thursday, September 14. The only one of their four albums to chart here was their second, The War of Art, a No 90 hit in 2001. Their fourth LP, Tango Umbrella, came out last year. Supporting the Minnesota band, together from 1997 to 2009 and since 2011 will be Liv Sin, In Death and Reptil. Tickets cost £16.90. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• US easy-listening legend Neil Sedaka can be seen at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, September 10. The 78-year-old New Yorker has notched up two top five hits here, both No 3s – 1959’s Oh Carol and 1961’s Happy Birthday, Sweet 16. Tickets cost £62 or £52.30. Jack Lukeman will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Northern Irish rock veterans Therapy? are headlining a memorial concert for late north east band manager and record label boss Eric Cook at the Cluny in Newcastle on Monday, September 11. The trio’s 14th and latest album, Disquiet, recorded at Newcastle’s Blast studio, was a No 79 hit in 2015. Tickets cost £15. Tysondog and Avalanche Party are on the bill too. For details, go to thecluny.com

• This year’s Bellingham All Acoustic Music Festival, known as BaaFest for short, is taking place at Brown Rigg in the Northumbrian village tomorrow and Sunday, September 9 and 10. The Jigantics and the Gerry Colvin Band are among the acts on its roster. Weekend tickets cost £55 and one-day tickets cost £28. For details, go to www.baafest.co.uk

• A production of the 1992 musical Crazy for You – Ken Ludwig’s reworking of the 1930 musical Girl Crazy by a 1930 show by George and Ira Gershwin, Guy Bolton and John McGowan – opens at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal on Tuesday, September 12, and runs until Saturday, September 16. Staged by the Watermill Theatre in Bagnor, Berkshire, it stars Tom Chambers, Caroline Flack and Charlotte Wakefield. Tickets cost from £17.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk