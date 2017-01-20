7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Billy Bragg and Joe Henry, Raphael Doyle, Martha Wainwright and Tom Paxton

Here’s our third round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Billy Bragg and Joe Henry, Vex Red and Martha Wainwright.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, January 27.

• Singer-songwriters Billy Bragg and Joe Henry are on at the Playhouse Whitley Bay next Wednesday, January 25. Essex-born Bragg, 59, and Henry, 56, from North Carolina in the US, are on tour to promote their debut album together, Shine a Light. A No 28 hit following its release in September, it comprises 13 songs by the likes of Lead Belly, Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers and Gordon Lightfoot. Tickets, priced £22, to see the pair at the North Tyneside venue have sold out but might be available from secondary sellers at marked-up prices. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Bob Dylan tribute act Simply Dylan can be seen at the Playhouse Whitley Bay tonight, January 20. Tickets to see the act, fronted by Liverpool musician John O’Connell, formerly of pub rock band Groundpig, at the Marine Avenue venue cost £20 or £25. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Hit BBC1 show Strictly Come Dancing’s latest live show comes to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Tuesday, January 24. Celebrities featured this time around include Louise Redknapp, Ed Balls, Daisy Lowe and Lesley Joseph. Tickets cost from £35. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• US-Canadian singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright is playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tomorrow, January 21. Wainwright is over here to promote her non-charting fifth album Goodnight City, released in November. Tickets to see the 40-year-old cost £26.70. Bernice will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US singer-songwriter Tom Paxton can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Tuesday, January 24. Wainwright is over here to promote her non-charting fifth album Goodnight City, released in November. Tickets to see the Illinois-born 79-year-old cost £29.56 or £26.34. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Vex Red are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, January 20. Tickets to see the alternative rock act, formed in Hampshire in 1995 and reunited last year after splitting up in 2002, cost £14.06. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Raphael Doyle – accompanied by Tom Robinson, Gerry Diver and Louis Doyle – is playing at Newcastle’s Cluny next Thursday, January 26, to promote his latest LP, Never Closer. Tickets cost £6. For details, go to www.thecluny.com