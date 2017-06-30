7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Elbow, Ian Hunter, the Vamps and Tom Clarke

Here’s our 26th round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including concerts by Tom Clarke, Ian Hunter and Elbow.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, July 7.

Micky Flanagan.

• Ian Hunter and the Rant Band are playing at the Playhouse Whitley Bay on Monday, July 3, ahead of this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival. The 60-year-old Texan is best known over here for her first solo album True Spirit, a No 12 hit in 1994. Tickets to see the Shropshire-born Mott the Hoople frontman, 78, and his backing band cost £28.50. Their last album, Fingers Crossed, was a No 36 hit following its release in September last year. Katie Spencer and Steve Daggett will be supporting. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Elbow are playing at Tynemouth Priory and Castle next Thursday, July 6, as part of this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival. Tickets to see the indie rock veterans, formed in Bury in Greater Manchester in 1997, cost £43.45. Their seventh album, Little Fictions, released in February, was their second No 1 in a row. The Cornshed Sisters will be supporting them. For details, go to www.mouthofthetynefestival.com

• Comedian Micky Flanagan will be bringing his latest stand-up show to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tonight, June 30. Tickets to see the 54-year-old Londoner, seen on TV shows including Mock the Week and A League of Their Own, cost £35.75 or £38.50. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Tom Clarke, formerly frontman for indie rock act the Enemy, is playing an acoustic solo show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tomorrow, July 1. The 31-year-old, from Birmingham, will be playing his old band’s chart-topping debut album, We’ll Live and Die in These Towns, in its entirety to mark the 10th anniversary of its release. Tickets, priced £15, have sold out but might be available from other sources. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Pop quartet the Vamps are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Thursday, July 6. The band, formed in London in 2004, are on the road to promote their third album, Night and Day, due out in mid-July. Tickets cost £18.50. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• A National Theatre adaptation of the 1847 Charlotte Bronte novel Jane Eyre opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Monday, July 3, and runs until a week tomorrow, July 8. The cast of this version of the story, directed by Sally Cookson, includes Hannah Bristow, Nadia Clifford and Matthew Churcher. Tickets cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• The Smokin’ Spitfires can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, July 2. Tickets to see the eight-piece rhythm-and-blues act cost £6.50. For details, go to thecluny.com