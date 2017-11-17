7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Enter Shikari, James Arthur and the Cadillac Three

Here’s our 46th round-up of 2017 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by James Arthur, Enter Shikari, Chris Rea and the Cadillac Three.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 24.

Enter Shikari.

• 2012 X Factor champion James Arthur can be seen at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow night, November 18. The 29-year-old Teessider is on tour to promote his second album, Back From the Edge, a chart-topper following its release in October last year as a sequel to his self-titled debut LP, a No 2 in 2013. Ella Henderson will be supporting. Tickets to see Arthur – best known for his two No 1 singles, 2012’s Impossible and last year’s Say you Won’t Let Go – cost £29.50, £33.50, £39.50 or £99. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Enter Shikari are on at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Sunday, November 19. The Hertfordshire alternative rock band, known by their current name since 2003 but formed in 1999 as Hybryd are on the road to plug their fifth album, The Spark, a No 5 hit upon its release in September. Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys will be supporting. Tickets cost £30.25. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• US rockers the Cadillac Three play at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Sunday, November 19. The Tennessee trio, formed in Nashville in 2011, originally as the Cadillac Black, are over here to plug their third LP, Legacy, a No 16 hit released in August. Tickets cost £21.35. Brothers Osborne are supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Veteran rock star Chris Rea can be seen at Newcastle City Hall on Monday, November 20. Tickets to see the 66-year-old Teessider, on tour to promote his 24th album, Road Songs for Lovers, a No 11 hit following its release in September, cost from £51. Rea is also on at the Sage Gateshead the night after, November 21, but tickets for that show, priced £65 or £49.10, have sold out. Colin MacLeod will be supporting on both nights. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk or www.sagegateshead.com

Brix and the Extricated.

• Comedian Milton Jones brings his latest stand-up tour to Newcastle City Hall on tomorrow, November 18. Tickets to see the 53-year-old Londoner, a regular on the BBC2 panel show Mock the Week, cost £29. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Brix and the Extricated are playing at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, November 17. The band, formed in Manchester in 2014 and fronted by ex-fall member Brix Smith Start, are on tour to promote their debut LP, Part 2, released in September. Tickets cost £15. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Canadian indie pop band Weaves are on at Think Tank in Newcastle tomorrow night, November 18. Tickets to see the Ontario quartet, formed in Toronto in 2012, cost £10. They’re in the UK to promote their second album, Wide Open, released last month as a follow-up to their self-titled debut the year before. For details, go to www.thinktanknewcastle.com