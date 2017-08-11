7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Jess Glynne and Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown

Here’s our 32nd round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including an outdoor gig by Jess Glynne at a Northumbrian castle and a seaside set by Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, August 18.

• Pop star Jess Glynne is playing an alfresco show at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland tomorrow, August 12. “It’s going to be great fun playing at Alnwick Castle. I love outdoor shows and can’t wait to return to the north east to share a summer’s evening with my fans,” said the 27-year-old Londoner, best known for her five No 1 singles – 2015’s Hold My Hand, Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself and, with Tinie Tempah, Not Letting Go and 2014’s Rather Be, with Clean Bandit, and My Love, with Route 94. Her only album to date, 2015’s I Cry When I Laugh, was also a chart-topper. Tickets cost £38.50 for adults and £22.50 for children. Kiko Bun and Mullally will be supporting, and they’ll be preceded by a DJ set by Toby Anstis. For details, go to www.alnwickcastle.com/events/jess-glynne-concert

• Budding singer Megan Dhalai is playing a home-town show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tomorrow, August 12. Tickets to see the 18-year-old cost £5.05. Liv and G, Jas T and Amy Ridley will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• Roxy Music and Bryan Ferry tribute act Roxy Musique are on at Playhouse Whitley Bay tomorrow. Tickets to see them play hits by the veteran glam rock act such as Virginia Plain, Love is the Drug and Dance Away cost £20. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• The Nick Ross Orchestra can be seen at Playhouse Whitley Bay on Sunday, August 13. Tickets to see the big band revivalists, formed by Suffolk-born Ross in 1985, cost £21.50. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Comedian Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown will be perforning a stand-up set at Playhouse Whitley Bay next Thursday, August 17. Tickets to see the 72-year-old Teessider, born Royston Vasey, cost £20.50. Denise Danielle will be supporting him. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Tribute act We are Not Devo are on at the Cluny in Newcastle tomorrow, August 12, supported by the B Hives. Tickets cost £8. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Chronic Change can be seen at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle on Sunday, August 13. Tickets to see the five-piece rock band, formed in Newcastle last year, cost £6. Tanx, Brent and the Brads and Logoz will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com