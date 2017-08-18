7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Madness, Ocean Colour Scene, Peter Doherty and Ken Dodd

Here’s our 33rd round-up of the year of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including the return of County Durham’s Hardwick Live after a year off.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, August 25.

Ken Dodd.

• Pop veterans Madness are headlining this year’s revived Hardwick Live outdoor show, now returning to a one-day format and its old name after last year’s abortive rebranding and cancellation. It’s taking place tomorrow, August 19, at Hardwick Hall, near Sedgefield in County Durham. Madness, formed in London and together from 1976 to 1986 and since 1992, are possibly best known for their chart-topping 1982 single House of Fun, one of 14 top 10 singles they notched up between 1979 and 1983. Also on the bill are Ocean Colour Scene, Peter Doherty, Soul II Soul, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Buzzcocks, Cattle and Cane, Gabrielle, Lisbon, the Brand New Heavies and the Sherlocks. Tickets cost £49. For details, go to www.coquetfest.co.uk

• Coquetfest, a four-day festival at Druridge Bay in Northumberland, continues tonight, August 18, and carries on until Sunday, August 20. Big Hand, Boston Shakers, the Resignators and the Sleeves are playing today, and the Newtown Kings, Cud, Big Fat Panda, Smokin’ Coconuts and Deep Sleep follow tomorrow. Adult tickets, including camping, starting today cost £30. For details, go to www.coquetfest.co.uk

• Gateshead rock band Edge of Obsidian are playing a near home-town show at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, August 18. Tickets to see the five-piece act cost £5.05. Silence Fiction, Cherry Leather and Incantus will be supporting. For details, go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle/academynewcastle

• The New Amen Corner – a tribute act playing songs by the 1960s Welsh pop act the Amen Corner, best known for their chart-topping 1969 single (If Paradise is) Half as Nice – are on at Playhouse Whitley Bay tonight, August 18. Manfred Mann singer Mike D’Abo and Searchers frontman Mike Pender will be supporting. Tickets cost £21. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Veteran comedian Ken Dodd will be returning to Playhouse Whitley Bay tomorrow and the day after, August 19 and 20. Tickets to see the 89-year-old Merseysider, knighted earlier this year for services to entertainment and charity, cost £22. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• US folk-blues trio the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band are on at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, August 18. The act, formed in Indiana in 2003, are over here to promote their ninth album, The Front Porch Sessions. Tickets cost £12.50. Dave Arcari will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Folk-rock veteran Martin Stephenson is playing a home-town outdoor show in the nuttery at Washington Old Hall, in Washington Village, tomorrow, August 19. Tickets to see the 56-year-old, best known for his first three albums with the Daintees – Boat to Bolivia, a No 85 hit in 1986; Gladsome Humour and Blue, a No 39 in 1988; and Salutation Road, a No 35 in 1990 – cost £12.50. For details, go to www.daintees.co.uk or www.nationaltrust.org.uk/washington-old-hall